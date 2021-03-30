Aguero Transfer News: Chelsea, Barcelona, Man Utd? Which Team Will Man City Legend Join?

Earlier on Monday, Man City announced that their all-time top goalscorer, Sergio Aguero, will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer. Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, is sure to attract the interest of a number of top clubs with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain linked with potential moves for the 32-year-old. However, the latest Aguero transfer news reports have also claimed that he is keen on staying put in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Man United and even Liverpool in the hunt for the Argentine hitman.

Sergio Aguero transfer news: Striker to leave Man City in the summer

On Monday, Man City confirmed that one of their most influential players ever, Sergio Aguero, will be leaving the club in the summer. The Argentine is out of contract in the summer and the Cityzens have confirmed that he will not sign a new deal. Although Aguero was keen to stay, he has started in just five Premier League and Champions League matches this season after being troubled by illness and injury, which pretty much ended the storied Sergio Aguero Man City career.

After sustaining a knee injury in the first game of Project Lockdown in June, he had a surgery which ruled him out until October. Aguero then had a hamstring setback and missed another 10 games because of coronavirus regulations and has been struggling to prove his match sharpness. City are reportedly targeting Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland as a replacement for Aguero in the summer.

Which is the next Sergio Aguero next club? City legend plans to continue in PL

According to reports from The Mirror, Aguero is still keen on playing his football in the Premier League after leaving Man City. The likes of Man United and Liverpool have been linked with Aguero but the Sergio Aguero next club could also be Chelsea as they are believed to be favourites to land the veteran forward. It is believed that the Blues were previously linked with Aguero when he joined City in 2011 and are still interested in the striker 10 years later.

Barcelona? Juventus? PSG? Atletico Madrid? Chelsea?



What does the future hold for #ManCity's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero? pic.twitter.com/xvHSX2DDxc — VBET News (@VBETnews) March 29, 2021

Aguero has also been tipped to make a move to Barcelona, given that he is good friends with Lionel Messi. However, Messi's contract with the Catalan side also expires in the summer and there have been no reports claiming that the 10-time LaLiga champion will extend his stay at the Camp Nou. Mauricio Pochettino's PSG are also monitoring Aguero as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman leaves in the summer. However, Aguero will reportedly remain calm and decide his future at the end of the season, in the latest Manchester City transfer news.

Sergio Aguero Man City career and honours

With 257 goals in 384 appearances, Aguero is Man City's record goalscorer. He also provided the most iconic moment in the history of the club when his last-minute winner against QPR in the final game of the 2012 season secured the Premier League from Manchester United on goal difference. He is the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history and has won 10 major trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium, including four Premier League titles. Man City are still in the hunt for four trophies this season.

