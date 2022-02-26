Ahead Of CHE Vs LIV Clash, Wembley Lights Up In Blue & Yellow In Solidarity With Ukraine

The Wembley football stadium in Wembley, London is all set to host the summit clash of the Carabao Cup 2021-22, also known as the EFL Cup, between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday. Ahead of the exciting clash between the third and second-placed in the Premier League 2021-22 points table, the venue took to its official Twitter handle and shared a picture in a bid to extend their solidarity towards the war-hit country of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion attack on Ukraine on Thursday and sent the whole world into a state of shock.

Meanwhile, Wembley Stadium tweeted a picture of the entrance of the stadium, where the stadium can be seen lit up in the colours of blue and yellow, depicting the colours of the Ukrainian national flag. The tweet from the EFL Cup 2021-22 final venue came on the day that saw the UEFA changing the venue of the Champions League 2021-22 final. The finale of the Champions League was earlier scheduled to be held in Putin’s home city of St. Petersburg in Russia on May 28 but has been now shifted to Paris.

We stand with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/6xkQREPizj — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) February 25, 2022

Effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on the sporting world

The Russia-Ukraine war has already started having notable effects on many sporting events around the globe, as Formula One dropped the Russia Grand Prix 2022, which was scheduled to be held in Sochi on September 25. At the same time, Premier League giant Manchester United dropped their commercial deal with Russian airline Aeroflot, following the sanctions issued by United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday. Apart from changing the venue of the UCL final, UEFA also ordered the Russian clubs and national football teams to play at neutral venues until further notice.

Earlier on Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sports bodies to cancel or find an alternative for all sports events planned in Russia and Belarus. IOC also urged the sports bodies to stop using both countries’ flags and national anthems. IOC’s request came after UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris and also after the governing body of skiing pulled out of upcoming events in Russia.

Image: Twitter/@wembleystadium