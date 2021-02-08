AHL Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, FIFA Club World Cup Preview

Hansi Flick’s men are currently in Qatar as Bayern Munich lock horns with Al Ahly in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final on Monday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday, February 8, with the kick-off scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the AHL vs BAY Dream11 prediction, team news, and other details of this encounter.

AHL vs BAY Team news

Al Ahly do not have any latest injuries or health scares within the team right now. It means head coach Pitso Mosimane has a full-strength squad available to play and in contention to start against the European champions on Monday. The Egyptian outfit walks into the match following a narrow 1-0 win against defending Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail in the quarterfinal. The African champions are likely to play out the same team that won the match against Al Duhail as they look to pull off in what will be one of the biggest upsets in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Bayern Munich on the other hand will remain without the services of Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez for their trip to Qatar. Alexander Nubel and Tanguy Nianzou will also miss the game as the duo remains sidelined nursing their respective injuries. Hansi Flick is expected to field a starting 11 mixed with first-team regulars and provide opportunities to players often seen on the Bayern Munich bench in this game.

AHL vs BAY playing 11

Al Ahly: Mohamed El Shenawy, Badr Benoun, Mohamed Hany, Ali Maaloul, Ayman Ashraf, Hamdy Fathi, Hussein El Shahat, Amr El Solia, Taher Mohamed, Mohamed Magdi, Walter Bwalya

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng, Bouna Sarr, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski

AHL vs BAY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Manuel Neuer

Defenders- Ayman Ashraf, Bouna Sarr, Ali Maaloul, Lucas Hernandez

Midfielders- Mohamed Magdi, Douglas Costa, Hamdy Fathi, Leroy Sane

Strikers- Robert Lewandowski, Walter Bwalya

AHL vs BAY Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Robert Lewandowski or Hamdy Fathi

Vice-Captain- Walter Bwalya or Leroy Sane

AHL vs BAY Match Prediction

Bayern Munich will look to continue their golden run and aim to lift another piece of silverware by winning the FIFA Club World Cup. However, Al Haly can give Bayern Munich a run for their money as the visitors will walk into the match following almost no recovery time and long travel. Despite the issues, we predict a narrow win for Bayern Munich in the semifinal of the tournament.

Prediction: Al Ahly 1-3 Bayern Munich

Note: The above AHL vs BAY Dream11 prediction, AHL vs BAY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AHL vs BAY Dream11 Team and AHL vs BAY Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.