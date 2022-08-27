The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday issued an apology to Gokulam Kerala FC following their removal from the AFC Women's Club Championship a couple of days back. The Gokulam Kerala FC team were unable to play the tournament in Uzbekistan following FIFA's decision to ban AIFF over third-party intervention. However, on Friday FIFA decided to lift the ban courtesy of which India will be able to host U-17 Women's World Cup.

Indian Football owes an apology to the talented Gokulam Kerala FC girls: AIFF

The Gokulam Kerala FC women's team were left stranded in Tashkent for six days after arriving at Tashkent on August 16. The team was slated to play against home side Sogdiana-W in Qarshi on August 23 and against Bam Khatoon FC of Iran in its next round-robin match on August 26. AIFF took to Twitter and issued an apology for the recent events.

AIFF in its tweet wrote, " #IndianFootball is back on track again after FIFA lifted its suspension on AIFF on August 26. While we are happy with the turn of events, we are also extremely sorry for @GokulamKeralaFC's exit from the AFC Women's Club Championship due to the suspension."

The statement further said, " It remains #IndianFootball's greatest loss in the last 11 days, and Indian Football owes an apology to the talented girls who had trained so hard for this event. We request the players, staff and club management to remain strong, and we are sure that they will bounce back once again."

FIFA revokes ban on AIFF

The global football governing body FIFA on Friday, August 26 issued a statement revoked the ban on the All India Football Federation. The official statement from FIFA stated, "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence." The statement also added that the decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the COA was terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

AIFF acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar said: “The darkest hour of Indian Football is finally over. The suspension that was slapped on midnight of August 15 on the AIFF, has been lifted by FIFA. We sincerely thank FIFA and AFC, especially the AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John for guiding us in such difficult times. We also take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Hon'ble Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur ji for solidly standing by us at this crucial juncture.”