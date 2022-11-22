AIFF Avows 'zero Tolerance' For Match-fixing As Indian Football Remains Under CBI Scanner

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran has made clear the national governing body’s take on the ongoing CBI investigation in an alleged match-fixing case. Earlier on Monday, it was reported by ANI sources that the CBI has registered a preliminary inquiry into allegations of match-fixing by at least five India clubs. In a conversation with ANI, the Secretary-General said that AIFF has ‘zero-tolerance' towards match-fixing in Indian football and has asked the concerned clubs to cooperate with the CBI investigation.

"We have zero tolerance towards match-fixing. We have asked all the concerned clubs to cooperate with the CBI investigation," AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran told ANI. The CBI official reportedly visited the AIFF headquarters, located in Dwarka. Details and documents about the clubs’ investments were then asked for by the CBI.

CBI asks for details about investments on football clubs

"CBI investigators visited Delhi based All India Football Federation (AIFF) Headquarters recently and asked for more information about the clubs and their investments in connection with alleged match-fixing in football," sources told ANI. As per reports, CBI is currently investigating allegations of wrongdoing against Wilson Rah Perumal, who is a Singapore-based match-fixer and has investments in India football clubs through Living 3D Holdings Limited.

More about the alleged match-fixing case

In fact, Wilson was previously convicted for match-fixing in Finland and Hungary. He was also jailed for match-fixing in Singapore in 1995. Meanwhile, ANI further reported that, as per sources, several football clubs under suspicion received letters from CBI as an investigation into the matter. On being asked to comment on the matter by ANI, a CBI officer said, “it is too early to say anything on this."

Earlier on Monday, ANI took to their official Twitter handle and said, “CBI registers preliminary enquiry in alleged football fixing case. CBI visited Delhi based All India Football Federation (AIFF) HQs recently and asked for more information about the clubs and their investments in connection with alleged match-fixing in football: Sources”. As per reports, the five Indian clubs that are under CBI’s scanners received huge chunks of money from an international fixer.