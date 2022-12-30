AIFF Declares Seven-day Mourning For Pele; Say He Always Wanted Indian Football To Grow

A day after Brazil footballing legend Pele passed away following his long battle with cancer, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) declared a seven-day mourning to honour his career and achievements. Pele, who passed away at the age of 82, visited the Indian subcontinent on more than one occasion to help develop and promote the sport in the country.

'He inspired like nobody else': AIFF's secretary pays tribute to Pele

The AIFF released a statement on December 30 to pay an emotional tribute to Pele, stating that a seven-day mourning has been declared in remembrance of the Brazil legend. Their statement read, "The All India Football Federation has declared a seven-day mourning to remember the life and achievements of Brazilian football legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022."

"India's connection with the King of the footballing world runs deep; Pele has visited the subcontinent more than once, the first of which was the fabled visit in 1977, when Cosmos played out a 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata (then Calcutta)," the statement added.

AIFF's secretary Dr Shaji Prabhakaran also paid a tribute to Pele by adding, "We are deeply saddened by the demise of footballing great Pele, and to remember his achievements, we will observe a seven-day mourning. In this period, the AIFF flag will fly at half-mast.

He added, "India is blessed that Pele has visited us on so many occasions, the last time being in 2018. We all remain grateful to him for these visits. He always wanted Indian Football to develop and grow and have a bright future. He was someone who had inspired like nobody else in the sport."

There will indeed never be anyone like Pele, who is widely known as the standard-bearer of 'the beautiful game.' The Brazil football legend is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time, being the only player in history to win the FIFA World Cup on three occasions. Pele also holds several other records to his name, with some reports going to the extent of stating that he has scored a whopping 650 league goals and 1,281 overall senior goals.