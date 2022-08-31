AIFF Elections: Bhaichung Bhutia Vs Kalyan Chaubey, A Look Back At Their Football Careers

Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia is all set to contest the elections for the executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The 45-year-old football legend faces strong competition from former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, for the presidential role of AIFF. The AIFF elections for the posts of one president, one vice president, one treasurer, and 14 executive committee members are set to be held on September 2.

While Bhutia seeks support from the Northeastern states to back his efforts to enter into the management of Indian football, Chaubey is believed to be a front runner, having received backing from state associations like Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh. The returning officer for the polls, Umesh Sinha announced the final list of contestants for each position after the deadline of withdrawal concluded on Tuesday. Having said that, here’s a closer look at the football careers of both presidential candidates.

A look at Bhaichung Bhutia’s career-

Born on December 15, 1976, to an agricultural family in Tinkitam, Sikkim, Bhaichung Bhutia is widely hailed as the torchbearer of Indian football. Being keen about sports from childhood onwards, Bhutia kicked off his club football career in 1993 after joining East Bengal FC. He became the top scorer for JST Mills in the India National Football League title-winning 1996-1997 season and after his international debut in the Nehru Cup at the age of 19 in 1995.

He made a total of 104 appearances for the Indian national football team, and retired from the sport as a player in 2011, with a total tally of 40 goals. Earlier in 1999, Bhutia became the first Indian footballer to sign with a European club, after he was roped in by English club Bury. His club football career also included prominent Indian clubs like Mohun Bagan, Selangor MK Land and United Sikkim. Following his retirement as a player, the former India captain managed teams like United Sikkim and Sikkim.

A look at Kalyan Chaubey’s football career-

Born on December 16, 1976, Kalyan Chaubey is known for his legendary spells with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. He made his club football debut in 1996 with Mohun Bagan and went on to represent East Bengal, Bengal Mumbai and Salagaocar from 1997 to 2003. He is widely remembered for winning the SAFF Championship thrice and representing five different states in the National Championship during his career.

During his professional career of 15 years, Chaubey became a five-time runner un in the I-League/National Football League. He was a part of the Indian football team from 1999-2006 and also went to Germany for having trials in Bundesliga clubs like Karlsruher SC, and VfR Heilbronn. After his retirement as a player, he served many football associations and also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Krishnanagar Constituency, where he lost to TMC’s Mohua Moitra.