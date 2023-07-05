AIFF Issue Firm Statement On Jeakson Singh's Flag Controversy After SAFF Championship Win

India won the SAFF Championship Cup 2023 final after beating Kuwait on penalties by 5-4 after a great display of football from the team. While accepting his winner's medal at the 2023 SAFF Championships, Indian midfielder Jeakson Singh voiced his desire for peace in his home state of Manipur. However, Jeakson's decision to show the 'Manipur flag' at the event ignited a debate on social media. Jeakson, on the other hand, stated that his objective was to raise awareness and advocate for peace in the region. More than 100 individuals have been killed in violent protests in Manipur in the last two months due to conflicts between Meitei and Kuki groups.

3 things you need to know

India defeated Kuwait 5-4 on penalties in the finals of SAFF Championship 2023

Jeakson showed solidarity towards the protests in Manipur

The AIFF has refused to comment on Jeakson's actions

AIFF Issues statement on Jeakson Singh's statement

Since Jeakson Singh Thounaojam has already issued a statement on this clarifying his position, we are not

going to take it forward.

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri's patriotic post for his country after winning SAFF Championship goes viral

Here is Jeakson Singh's statement on the controversy

"By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians. I hope that peace returns to my home state of Manipur. Thank you to the fans for coming out and supporting the team tonight," Jeakson said in a statement.

Regarding the controversy surrounding Jeakson Singh's presentation of the "Manipur flag" during the medal ceremony, the AIFF (All India Football Federation) issued a statement on July 5, 2023, the day after winning their SAFF Cup. The AIFF claims that because Jeakson has previously clarified his behaviour regarding the display of the Manipur flag in post-match celebrations, they will not be pursuing the subject any further.

According to Jeakson Singh's statement, The Kerala Blaster star player wants to convey that he did not want to insult anyone by waving the flag while rejoicing. Instead, he wanted to highlight the problems and difficulties that his native Manipur is now dealing with. He also thanks the spectators for their encouragement during the game, as approximately 26,000 people were present at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

India has had a solid streak of being unbeatable at home since it last lost to Nepal in 2019. India recorded their second title this season after winning the Hero Intercontinental Cup last month. The National team squad will be taking some time off to prepare for the upcoming Durand Cup in August.