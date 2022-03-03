AIFF Issues Warning To Sandesh Jhingan; 'Repetition Will Entail Exemplary Penal Action'

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a stern warning to ATK Mohun Bagan centre-back Sandesh Jhingan for his misogynist remark, following a tie, against Kerala Blasters on Thursday. In a video posted on ATK Mohun Bagan's Instagram account late last month, Jhingan was heard calling his teammates "Aurat" (Women). After the video went viral, Jhingan was forced to apologise, claiming that he said it in jest and that he didn't mean it.

However, the AIFF's Disciplinary Committee has given a warning to the Indian team's vice-captain, stating that any repeat offences will result in harsh punishment.

"The AIFF body took into account the apology tendered by the player on social media. The Committee has also communicated any repetition will entail exemplary penal actions," read an official statement.

Sandesh Jhingan faces backlash for 'played with women' comment

Jhingan's comment came after Kerala Blasters held ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-2 draw during an Indian Super League match on February 19. "Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath," (I have played a match with women, with women), Jhingan was heard saying in the video, which has since been deleted from the platform.

After his comments caused an uproar on social media, Jhingan shared a series of tweets apologising for what he had said, "In the heat of the moment." Jhingan said that he was unhappy with his teammates' performance and hence he asked them to not make excuses. Jhingan claimed that his comments were being misconstrued to tarnish his image.

First things first. The comment was not intended towards Kerala Blasters FC. I have always respected every opponent, and I have a lot of friends at the club. I’d never disrespect the club especially when I have given my blood and sweat for them. — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) February 20, 2022

"When you are so driven to win all points for your team, it’s disappointing when you finish with just one. In the heat of the moment, we say a lot of things, and what’s being circulated should be seen in the same perspective," Jhingan said.

"What you hear is an argument I had with my teammate after the game. What I said was a result of the disappointment for not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name. If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone. Have a good day," he added.

Interestingly, Jhingan used to be a member of the Kerala Blasters until relocating to ATK Mohun Bagan a few years ago. Jhingan remains the most capped player of Kerala Blasters to date, having made 78 appearances for the club between 2014 and 2020.

Image: ATK Mohun Bagan