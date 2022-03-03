Last Updated:

AIFF Issues Warning To Sandesh Jhingan; 'Repetition Will Entail Exemplary Penal Action'

AIFF issued a stern warning to ATK Mohun Bagan centre-back Sandesh Jhingan for his sexist remark following a tie against Kerala Blasters on Thursday.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
AIFF, Sandesh Jhingan, ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL, Sandesh Jhinghan women comment, Sandesh Jhingan warned, Sandesh Jhingan comment, ISL 2022

Image: ATK Mohan Bagan


The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a stern warning to ATK Mohun Bagan centre-back Sandesh Jhingan for his misogynist remark, following a tie, against Kerala Blasters on Thursday. In a video posted on ATK Mohun Bagan's Instagram account late last month, Jhingan was heard calling his teammates "Aurat" (Women). After the video went viral, Jhingan was forced to apologise, claiming that he said it in jest and that he didn't mean it.

However, the AIFF's Disciplinary Committee has given a warning to the Indian team's vice-captain, stating that any repeat offences will result in harsh punishment.

"The AIFF body took into account the apology tendered by the player on social media. The Committee has also communicated any repetition will entail exemplary penal actions," read an official statement. 

READ | India defender Sandesh Jhingan to leave ATK Mohun Bagan to join Croatian club HNK Sibenik

Sandesh Jhingan faces backlash for 'played with women' comment

Jhingan's comment came after Kerala Blasters held ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-2 draw during an Indian Super League match on February 19. "Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath," (I have played a match with women, with women), Jhingan was heard saying in the video, which has since been deleted from the platform.

After his comments caused an uproar on social media, Jhingan shared a series of tweets apologising for what he had said, "In the heat of the moment." Jhingan said that he was unhappy with his teammates' performance and hence he asked them to not make excuses. Jhingan claimed that his comments were being misconstrued to tarnish his image. 

READ | Who is Sandesh Jhingan? All about Indian footballer who joined Croatia's HNK Sibenik

"When you are so driven to win all points for your team, it’s disappointing when you finish with just one. In the heat of the moment, we say a lot of things, and what’s being circulated should be seen in the same perspective," Jhingan said. 

READ | Footballer Sandesh Jhingan suffers injury three days after joining Croatia’s HNK Sibenik

"What you hear is an argument I had with my teammate after the game. What I said was a result of the disappointment for not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name. If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone. Have a good day," he added. 

READ | Sandesh Jhingan faces backlash for 'played with women' remark, issues apology

Interestingly, Jhingan used to be a member of the Kerala Blasters until relocating to ATK Mohun Bagan a few years ago. Jhingan remains the most capped player of Kerala Blasters to date, having made 78 appearances for the club between 2014 and 2020. 

Image: ATK Mohun Bagan

Tags: AIFF, Sandesh Jhingan, ATK Mohun Bagan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND