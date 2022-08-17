AIFF Suspension: Centre In Talks With FIFA; SC Seeks Proactive Measures To Host U-17 WC

In a big development on Wednesday, the Union government informed the Supreme Court that it was holding active discussions with FIFA over the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had mentioned the matter before an SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna a day earlier. During the hearing today, he revealed that the government held two meetings with FIFA and indicated that a breakthrough was round the corner. Thereafter, he requested the apex court to keep the matter for hearing on August 22.

At this juncture, senior advocate Rahul Mehta alleged, "Some members of AIFF had stepped down and CoA took over and these members are orchestrating all of this. It is (Praful) Patel who has orchestrated this". Retorting to this, the Solicitor General called for strict action against anyone's interference.

Justice Chandrachud stated that the focus should be on India hosting the Under-17 Women's World Cup as it will be really good for the athletes. Taking into consideration Mehta's submission, the bench agreed to hear the matter on August 22. It held, "We would impress upon the Centre to take a proactive role in the matter for holding the World Cup and so that lifting of the ban on AIFF is facilitated".

FIFA suspends AIFF

On August 15, Indian football suffered a big blow as FIFA suspended AIFF with immediate effect due to "undue influence" from third parties. This was a reference to the fact that the Supreme Court relieved NCP MP Praful Patel from his post as AIFF president on May 18 as elections hadn't been conducted even as he served three terms of 4 years each at the helm of affairs. Moreover, it appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) consisting of former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, Justice (retd) AR Dave and former Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly to manage the AIFF.

It was mandated to frame the AIFF constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines and conduct elections that were pending for 18 months. If the suspension on AIFF is not rescinded soon, India won't be able to host the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, which was scheduled to be held from October 11-30. Expressing disappointment, the CoA noted, "The fact that while the letter dated August 15, 2022, from FIFA stated that Indian Football, was being suspended from August 14, 2022, the discussions between the world body and all stakeholders in India were in full swing till late in the day on August 15, 2022".