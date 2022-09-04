AIFF To Work For Sustainable Solutions According To Needs Of Country: Chaubey

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Sunday said his organisation will try to find "sustainable solutions" according to the needs of the game in the country through dialogue with stake holders.

Chaubey, who took over the reigns of AIFF on Friday, said a "time-based roadmap" for Indian football will be prepared and implemented.

"India is a diverse country and the solutions for the betterment of football must be specific as per our need. No cut and paste clarification is available for that. The most important part is to engage into inclusive dialogues to identify usable solutions for our own football-centric challenges," he said.

"AIFF will facilitate the process and ultimately strategise a time-based roadmap to ensure empowerment of football ecosystem in every state," Chaubey said at the three-day third edition of Global Soccer Conclave here.

He said the problems facing the country's football don't have quick-fix answers but nonetheless the AIFF will work towards finding a winning formula.

"Youth development, quality human resources, and above all accountability can ultimately bring winning performance inside the pitch as well as outside," he said, according to a AIFF release.

"The challenges can be tough, but the newly elected committee has the necessary experience to take up the challenges and reach the destination. But I can promise that there will be sustainable solutions, and they will bring results.

"I assure you that we have already started moving towards that direction by creating various high-power committees to suggest the solutions that we are looking for."

The 45-year-old Chaubey, a former India goalkeeper, beat the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for AIFF president's post on Friday.

On Saturday, Chaubey held a detailed discussion on the system of registration of footballers and the way to attract more youngsters to the Golden Baby League (GBL) run by the AIFF.

He issued instructions to create a modern and effective database having all the details of the 1,40,000 registered footballers and close to 35,000 players in the Baby League, which is being restarted after two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For smooth functioning of the AIFF administration, Chaubey announced his plan to actively engage the executive committee members.

"I have decided to assign two executive committee members each for every department of the AIFF administration," Chaubey said in the release.

"It will not only help in smooth functioning of the department, but will bring all stake holders together and ensure better understanding of the challenges from all angles."