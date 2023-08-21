AIFF welcomes uplifting response for Institutional League

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Institutional League, which will kick off later this year, has attracted the attention of some well-known Institutional teams.

Some of the big names who could be seen in action during the tournament include the Border Security Force, Indian Navy, Food Corporation of India, ESIC, Chennai Customs, Comptroller and Auditor General, Delhi.

The Executive Committee held extensive discussions on April 14 this year and decided to give similar importance to the structure of amateur football in the country, believing it would raise the competitive level and players' security, the AIFF said in a release.

The Institutional League winners might earn an opportunity to compete in a cup tournament at the national level, while the participating sides would be decided by a bidding process.

The AIFF will engage in a dialogue with the institutional teams who are eager to participate and prepare a Request for Proposal document. Also, it plans to finalise the teams by mid-October.

A meeting is expected to happen in the August final week where the interested institutions will discuss and address their views, while their feedback and suggestions will be taken into consideration to finalise the "conditions and modalities for the selection and conduct of the Institutional League".

