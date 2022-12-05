AIFF Withdraws Bid To Host 2027 AFC Asia Cup; Chaubey Explains Indian Football's Roadmap

In the latest development, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have decided to withdraw their bid to host the 2027 AFC Asia Cup due to the 'strategic roadmap' the federation has for Indian football. The AIFF management believes that the hosting of big events does not fit in their 'strategic priorities' as they are keen on focusing to build the 'proper footballing structure' before they plan to host any other large event.

AIFF withdraws bid to host 2027 AFC Asia Cup

The AIFF released a statement on December 5 to confirm that their executive committee had decided to withdraw their bid to host the 2027 AFC Asia Cup. Their statement read, "The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation has decided to withdraw its bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027. As per the strategic Roadmap of the Federation, which will be announced later this month, the AIFF management thinks the hosting of big events doesn’t fit into the Federation’s strategic priorities."

Speaking of the decision, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said, "India has always been a wonderful and efficient host to big tournaments, which was amply demonstrated in the recently concluded FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. However, the Executive Committee has decided that the overall strategy of the Federation currently remains on focusing on the fundamental goals to strengthen our football at every level from grassroots to youth development."

"At the same time, we must also strengthen our stakeholders, especially the State Associations, and work closely with the clubs to bring about a change in every aspect of football at the domestic level. All such aspects will truly be implemented when the Roadmap is announced later this month," explained Chaubey.

According to PTI, India and Saudi Arabia were the only two countries left as bidders to host the 2027 AFC Asia Cup after both Iran and Uzbekistan decided to pull out of the race in October. With India now pulling out, Saudi Arabia remains the sole bidder to host the continental competition.