Air Force Club Vs Mumbai City Live Streaming: How To Watch AFC Champions League Match?

After a difficult opening fixture against Al-Shabab FC in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign, Mumbai City FC will now hope to demonstrate a strong performance against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club). The Indian outfit were defeated 3-0 in their opening clash. Ever Banega scored a brace, with Turki Al-Ammar scoring the third goal to wrap up an outstanding performance for the Saudi Arabian side.

The Air Force Club vs Mumbai City FC clash is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 11, at Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium. The game will kick-off live at 10:45 PM IST. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter, here is a look at the Air Force Club vs Mumbai City live streaming details in India.

Air Force Club vs Mumbai City live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch AFC Champions League matches live in India featuring Mumbai City FC can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The game will telecast live on Star Sports 3. As for the Air Force Club vs Mumbai City live streaming, fans can also tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or JioTV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the live updates and scores of the match on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Air Force Club's recent form

While Mumbai City FC lost their opening encounter, Air Force Club defeated Abu Dhabi based club Al Jazira 2-1 to kickstart their AFC Champions League campaign. Hussein Jabbar opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Zayed Al Ameri found the equalizer towards the end of the first half. It was then Ali Kazem who scored the winner for Air Force Club in the 82nd minute to claim all three points for the Iraqi side.

Air Force Club vs Mumbai City FC team news

Air Force Club predicted starting line-up: Mohammed Saleh; Sameh Saeed, Ali Kazem, Ahmed Ibrahim, Roderick Miller, Dhurgham Ismail; Hussein Jabbar, Safaa Hadi, Mohammed Ali Abood, Sherif Abdul-Kadhim; Hammadi Ahmed

Mumbai City FC predicted starting line-up: Mohammed Nawaz; Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai; Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia; Bipin Singh, Gabriel Cassio, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Igor Angulo/Diego Mauricio