I-League Side Aizawl FC's Coach Stanley Rozario Tests Positive For COVID-19

I-League side Aizwal FC's head coach Stanley Rozario is the latest from the sporting fraternity to test positive for coronavirus. The club took to its social media handle to give the update on the condition of the coach. The official statement read: "Our head coach Mr Henry Standly Rozario has tested positive for Covid-19 and has shown symptoms like fever and cough. He has been admitted to a hospital for further treatment. We pray and wish him a speedy and full recovery."

Stanley Rozario is a known name in the Indian football fraternity, having contributed to the game through his various coaching stints with a range of clubs as well as in international football. The Aizwal FC coach began his career coaching the Services Team and Indian Army XI before joining Indian head coach Bob Houghton as an assistant coach to the Indian national football team. The Aizwal FC coach oversaw the country's preparations and participation in the World Cup qualifiers, Olympic qualifiers, Asian Games, AFC Cup, AFC Challenge Cup, SAFF Cup and Nehru Cup between 2006-08.

Stanley Rozario then took up the coaching role with I-League heavyweights East Bengal for a season. He then moved to second-division side Salgaocar and helped them get promoted to the I-League. The very next year he joined as head coach of Shillong Lajong FC and helped the team reach the finals of the Federation Cup. His stellar coaching saw him make a move to Mohun Bagan and take them to the finals of the Federation Cup and Culcutta League. Post his stint with Mohun Bagan, Stanley Rozario went on to coach United Sikkim FC, Eagles FC, Bharat FC and Ozone Academy before taking over his current role as the head coach of Aizwal FC.

I-League: Aizwal FC sign six locals

Aizawl FC have recruited three midfielders for the season – David Laltlansanga, Vanlalnghenga and Thasiama – besides signing three defenders in Vanlalzuidika, K.Lalmalsawma and PC Laldinpuia to improve their backline. The Aizawl FC management will look to revive the club's fortunes in the Hero I-League as Aizwal FC put up a poor performance last season.

Image credits: Aizwal FC Twitter