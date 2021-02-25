AJA Vs LIL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Europa League Match Preview

Ajax are set to take on Lille in the second leg of their ongoing Europa League campaign on Thursday. The Round of 32 tie is set to be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena on February 25 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:25 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AJA vs LIL Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other details of this Europa League encounter.

AJA vs LIL live: AJA vs LIL Dream11 match preview

Ajax have been on a scintillating run, registering 10 consecutive wins in their previous outings. Erik Ten Hag's men last tasted a defeat in December in the Champions League and have been a solid team since then. Currently unbeaten in 15 games, the Dutch giants registered a narrow 1-22 win against Lille in the first leg of their Round of 32 clash and walk into this match with the advantage of pocketing two crucial away goals. The Dutch team will focus on replicating a similar result and on progressing into the next rounds of the Europa League.

Lille on the other hand will walk into the match brimming with confidence as they registered a heavy 4-1 win against Lorient in their previous Ligue 1 outing. They have also heavily impressed in the domestic league occupying the top spots and are fighting for a league title with teams like Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain in the mix. The French outfit faces an uphill task on Thursday as its players will have to score at least two goals in order to knock their opponents out and progress into the Round of 16.

AJA vs LIL Playing 11

Ajax - Maarten Stekelenburg, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Devyne Rensch, Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvares, David Neres, Davy Klaassen, Antony, Dusan Tadic

Lille - Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Benjamin Andre, Luiz Araujo, Renato Sanches, Jonathan David, Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan Bamba

AJA vs LIL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders- Sven Botman, Devyne Rensch, Jose Fonte, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders- Davy Klaassen, Luiz Araujo, David Neres, Renato Sanches

Strikers- Jonathan Bamba, Dusan Tadic

AJA vs LIL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Dusan Tadic or Luiz Araujo

Vice-Captain- Jonathan Bamba or David Neres

AJA vs LIL Match Prediction

Ajax will be banking on their two away goals in the first leg and will start this match as heavy favourites. However, Lille have been a great team on the road and will be aiming to continue keeping up with their sensational form. We expect the match to be a goal-scoring encounter and expect it to end in a draw with both teams likely to cancel each other out.

Prediction- Ajax 1-1 Lille

Note: The above AJA vs LIL Dream11 prediction, AJA vs LIL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AJA vs LIL Dream11 Team and AJA vs LIL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.