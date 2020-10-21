AJA Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Live

Liverpool travel to Amsterdam to play Ajax in a Group D Champions League opener on October 21, Wednesday night (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Ajax come into this game on the back of a 5-1 win against Heerenveen while Premier League defending champions Liverpool drew 2-2 against Everton. Here's a look at our AJA vs LIV Dream11 prediction, AJA vs LIV Dream11 team and the probable AJA vs LIV playing 11.

AJA vs LIV live: AJA vs LIV Dream11 prediction and preview

Today's game is expected to be a lively affair. The hosts sit second in the Eredivisie after five games, while Liverpool have not had the best of Premier League campaigns so far. The Premier League champions were denied a last-gasp victory over Everton by the tightest of VAR calls, which also became a controversy.

Liverpool will without Virgil van Dijk, who is out with an ACL injury which could possibly keep him out for the remainder of the season. Based on recent form, our AJA vs LIV Dream11 prediction is a hard-fought draw between two of the most decorated sides in Europe.

AJA vs LIV live: Ajax vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

The two sides last met in 1966-67 and this will be their first head-to-head in 54 years. Ajax ran out 7-3 winners on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals back then.

AJA vs LIV Dream11 prediction: Probable AJA vs LIV playing 11

Ajax probable 11 - Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes

Liverpool probable 11 - Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

AJA vs LIV live: Top picks for AJA vs LIV Dream11 team

AJA vs LIV live: Ajax top picks

Dusan Tadic

Quincy Promes

AJA vs LIV live: Liverpool top picks

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane

AJA vs LIV Dream11 prediction: AJA vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Andre Onana

Defenders - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders - Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho

Forwards - Dusan Tadic (VC), Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah (C)

Note: The above AJA vs LIV Dream11 prediction, AJA vs LIV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AJA vs LIV Dream11 team and AJA vs LIV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Ajax, Liverpool Instagram