Ajax Boss Erik Ten Hag 'agrees' As Manchester United Contract Nears Completion: Report

Manchester United are believed to have completed the agreement on a contract with Erik ten Hag to sign him as their new permanent manager, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer specialist turned to social media to provide fans with a crucial update on United's new manager. Romano wrote on Twitter that the agreement on the contract between the English club and Ajax manager Ten Hag is set to be completed and that the announcement will be made in the coming days.

Romano further revealed that the club is also in talks with former Dutch footballer Mitchell van der Gaag, who is a priority candidate for their coaching staff. Van der Gaag is currently the assistant manager of AFC Ajax and works under Ten Hag. Romano stated that Ajax and Manchester United are in contact to discuss the terms of Ten Hag's €2m release clause.

"Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement on contract now set to be completed. Mitchell van der Gaag, priority candidate for coaching staff. #MUFC Ajax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause - announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]," Romano wrote on Twitter.

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement on contract now set to be completed. Mitchell van der Gaag, priority candidate for coaching staff. 🔴🤝 #MUFC



Ajax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause - announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]. pic.twitter.com/byQvO8Pkn5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2022

If Ten Hag's appointment is confirmed, he will replace Ralf Rangnick, the current manager of United, who had bagged the job on an interim basis after the ouster of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick, on the other hand, is expected to begin a two-year consultancy role with the Red Devils after his term as their interim manager is over.

Erik ten Hag's career

Erik ten Hag is a former Dutch player who took over as Ajax's head coach in 2019. He is from a small Dutch village and is known for being very down-to-earth. Manchester United could gain greatly from Ten Hag's selection as permanent manager, given the club is in desperate need of reform. The Red Devils' recent form has deteriorated drastically, and they have not won a major trophy since winning the UEFA Europa League in the 2016-17 season.

Ten Hag has an outstanding managerial record at Ajax, having guided them to two domestic titles in 2019 and 2021, as well as a UEFA Champions League semi-final appearance. This year, Ajax reached their third domestic final but were defeated 2-1 by rivals PSV.

Image: AP