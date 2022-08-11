Ajax Captain Dusan Tadic 'wounded' In Violent Armed Robbery At Amsterdam Home

Serbian footballer Dusan Tadic has suffered minor injuries after being targeted in a violent robbery by two armed men outside his home in Amsterdam. As reported by De Telegraaf, the armed robbers were likely targeting Tadic for his watch, when he got out of his car in the night between July 27 and 28. While the AFC Ajax captain tried to flee after realizing something was fishy, he was chased down by the attackers as scenes turned further ugly.

Tadic and the two robbers were then involved in a scuffle, with the footballer managing to land a slap on one of them. As the incident unfolded, Tadic decided to continue playing for the Eredivise team, despite the injuries. The 33-year-old has started two of their three games since the incident took place and also contributed with an assist during the 3-2 win against Fortuna Sittard on August 6.

Dusan Tadic played against PSV Eindhoven with plasters on

While he was spotted wearing plasters on his right hand during Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Shield defeat to PSV Eindhoven on July 30, his assist against Sittard made him Eredivise’s best player in the last 22 years. This was his 118th assist in the top-tier football league of the Netherlands. It is pertinent to mention that the Serb has been a key player for the Dutch giants since joining the team in 2018.

Dusan Tadic's stellar performance for AFC Ajax

Following his move from Southampton, Tadic has contributed with 91 goals in 195 games for the team across competitions. He has already helped the team to clinch three Eredivisie titles as the team looks well prepared to challenge for the Eredivisie 2022-23 title, despite manager Erik ten Hag’s move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

However, his preparation for the current season was hit by a blow after the violent armed robbery outside his house. As reported by The Mirror, Ajax player Brian Brobbery shed light on the fact that Tadic continues to play after the injuries and credited him for his determination. "He was made for it and it doesn't surprise me. I know Tadic can put the balls in front of the goal. If I'm in the right place at the right time, I can tap the ball in. We had a hard time in our game. We did well in the second half and in the end we take the three points with us. If you come in and you score and give an assist, then it is a great substitute," he said.