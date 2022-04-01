Ajax Head Coach Erik Ten Hag Breaks Silence On Becoming Next Manchester United Manager

AFC Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag has been linked with reports about him potentially taking over the Premier League giants Manchester United as the head coach for several months now. Amidst all the reports, the Dutch football manager has finally broken his silence on the matter and has admitted that he doesn’t want to rule anything out about his future. As reported by Manchester Evening News, during a conversation with Sport1, Ten Hag appeared the fact that he has held any discussion with the Premier League club about the topic.

"Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that's normal,” the 52-year-old said. It was earlier reported by Manchester Evening News that Ten Hag is the preferred candidate by United to take up the role at Old Trafford and he was also interviewed for the job a week ago." Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax. We are already planning for the new season," he clarified.

'At some point I should decide to take the next step,' says Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag’s contract with the Dutch side lasts till the summer of 2023 and as of now, he has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving Ajax for a new challenge. "My focus is currently only on Ajax. But in football, you never know. I don't want to rule anything out. I'm currently employed here at Ajax to perform,” Ten Hag said. He further added that with the club scheduled to play the cup final against Eindhoven, they still have eight finals left, and he needs all of his energy for that.

“Anything else would just be a distraction. I know that in football everything can change from one day to the next. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that people here will understand,” the Ajax manager added. Ajax currently sit at the top of the Eredivisie standings with 66 points after 27 games, two points clear of second-placed PSV. Meanwhile, the other coaches believed to be on the shortlist include Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Spanish coach Luis Enrique, and Sevilla's Julen Lopetequi.

(Image: AP)