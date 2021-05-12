Ajax MELT League Title, Turn It Into Small Mementoes For 42,000 Fans In Historic Gesture

After a strange football year without fans in the stadium, AFC Ajax decided to melt down their 35th champions trophy to small stars of equal weight and share a piece of it with over 42,000 fans. Each season ticket holder will receive a share of the Ajax trophy, referred to as 'a piece of Ajax.' By sharing the Ajax champion stars, the club hopes to share their 35th championship win with all the loyal fans who have supported them through thick and thin.

Ajax melts trophy as mementoes for fans: How to get Ajax trophy stars?

Ajax are set to share their 35th top-flight success in a historic and unique fashion. All 42,000 of the club's season ticket holders will receive Ajax champion stars weighing 3.45g, 0.06g of which has come from the trophy. Since Ajax played 30 of their 34 Eredivisie games in an empty stadium, the management believed it was important to give back the love and respect to all the fans that supported them from their homes.

General director Edwin van der Sar said, "This season, we have largely had to play without our fans. Well, without them sitting in the stands, at least. Despite this, we have felt their support every week. On the way to the stadium, on social media and in our personal contacts. Previously, when we said 'this title is for you', we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans however sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are. After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship."

Piece of victory

Piece of history

Piece of Ajax



Ajax captain Dusan Tadic too echoed van der Sar's statements. "Playing without supporters has also been strange for the players. Playing in an empty stadium doesn't compare with an atmospheric Johan Cruijff Arena. We have really missed our supporters over the past season here in Amsterdam and during all our matches." Ajax melting the trophy is certainly a moment that will be remembered by fans for ages to come as few clubs in history may have provided such an amazing souvenir for their fans.

Ajax win 35th Eredivisie title

Ajax won their 35th Eredivise title on Sunday, May 2, with three games to spare when they defeated FC Emmen 4-0 at home. Erik ten Hag's men have been in stunning form all season as they have won 26 games and suffered only two losses (4D). Ajax will finish the 2020-21 Eredivisie campaign with games against VVV-Venlo on May 13 and Vitesse on May 16.