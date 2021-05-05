Ajax Star David Neres DRUNK Video Goes Viral As Dutch Giants Celebrate Eredivisie Title

Ajax are one of the traditional European superhouses and while the Dutch giants did not have a productive season in Europe, they certainly had a lot to celebrate back home. Erik ten Hag's side clinched their 35th Eredivisie title win in brilliant fashion, beating relegation-threatened FC Emmen 4-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena. And the celebrations went overboard to some extent, with a David Neres drunk video getting viral on social media.

Ajax record: David Neres drunk video goes viral as Dutch giants seal Eredivise title

Ajax sealed their place atop the Eredivisie standings over the weekend after a thumping win over FC Emmen at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Goals from Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Devyne Rensch and Davy Klaassen secured the final win that the Erik Ten Haag's team needed to end PSV's challenge. Fans were not not allowed inside the stadium to celebrate with the players, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they did gather outside the stadium to set of fireworks and bask in their team's title win. However, it was the celebrations inside the stadium that made headlines with players enjoying themselves.

Of those, David Neres was the standout, who was visibly drunk as he gave a post match intervew that didn't exactly hide the fact he'd probably had a drink or two, even before he got his hands on a bottle of champagne. Neres has found gametime hard to come by this season, but the Brazilian winger sure knows how to party and led the way with celebrations over the weekend. The 24-year-old, who joined the club for €12 million from Sao Paolo in 2017, started just nine times in the league, and made a further 13 appearances off the bench, scoring only three times, though he does have four assists.

Ajax record: Ajax history

Ajax are one of the most successful clubs in Europe and is by far the most storied club in the Netherlands. The club based in Amsterdam has 35 Eredivisie titles and 20 KNVB Cups and is one of the countries big three clubs alongside Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven. As part of Ajax history, the Dutch giants are also the winners of four European Cup/Champions League titles and one UEFA Cup title.

Ajax are well known for the policy to promote youth and yet have competed at the highest level for many years. The club made it to the Champions League this year despite the Eredivisie season curtailed because of Covid without a champions being named. The Dutch giants were level on points with AZ Alkmaar after 25 games and hence made it to the elite competition.

(Image Courtesy: AFC Ajax Twitter)