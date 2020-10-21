Ajax Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live Preview

Erik ten Hag's Ajax will face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Johan Cryuff Arena for their opening Champions League Group D clash on Wednesday, October 21. The game between Ajax and Liverpool is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Thursday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Ajax vs Liverpool team news, Ajax vs Liverpool live stream details and our Ajax vs Liverpool prediction.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Becomes First Player In UCL History To Score In 16 consecutive Campaigns

Ajax vs Liverpool prediction and match preview

Eredivisie giants Ajax have made quite a strong start to their domestic campaign and are sitting in 2nd place on the league table with 12 points from four games. The Dutch side suffered their first defeat of the season against Groningen prior to the international break but bounced back with a 5-1 win over Heerenveen at the weekend. Although Ajax have managed only one win in their last six meetings against English teams, the hosts will fancy their chances against a relatively weakened Liverpool side.

On the other hand, Liverpool were involved in a dramatic 2-2 draw against local rivals Everton on Saturday. The Reds are currently in third place on the table with 10 points from five games. Jurgen Klopp's side were crowned champions of Europe in 2018-19 when only an incredible Tottenham Hotspur comeback prevented Ajax from meeting them in the final. Our Ajax vs Liverpool prediction is a 2-2 draw.

ALSO READ: Chelsea Name Legendary Goalkeeper Petr Cech In Premier League Squad, Comeback Likely

Ajax vs Liverpool team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts have no injury concerns for their clash against Liverpool and will welcome back the likes of Quincy Promes and Brazilian attacker Anthony into the starting line-up after the duo were named on the bench for the weekend game against Heerenveen. Former Southampton star Dusan Tadic is likely to lead the line for Ajax.

📋 All the latest team news for both sides ahead of tomorrow's #UCL clash in Amsterdam... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been dealt with a mammoth blow as centre-back Virgil van Dijk could potentially be ruled out for the remainder of the season. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are also sidelined. With Joel Matip also not travelling to Amsterdam with the squad due to an injury, Fabinho is likely to be used at centre-back.

ALSO READ: Natalie Portman Announces New LA-based Football Team 'Angel City FC', To Join NWSL In 2022

Champions League live: How to watch Ajax vs Liverpool live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Ajax vs Liverpool live telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (Thursday, 12:30 am IST). The Ajax vs Liverpool live stream will be available on SonyLIV.

ALSO READ: Anwar Ali Can Play Till AIFF's Final Decision, Delhi High Court Rules

Image Credits - Liverpool Instagram, Ajax Twitter