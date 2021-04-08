Ajax Vs Roma Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Ajax will host Roma at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals as both sides look to advance into the semis. The match is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 9 at 12:30 AM IST. Here's a look at Ajax vs Roma team news, live stream details, and our prediction for the much-awaited game.

Ajax vs Roma prediction and preview

Ajax arrive into this match on the back of seven consecutive wins in all competitions that have seen them extend their lead in the Eredivisie to 11 points with a game in hand. This run included the 5-0 thrashing that Ajax delivered to Young Boys in the UEL round of 16 clashes. Goals from Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic and Brian Bobbey ensured victory for the Dutch side in the first leg. In the second leg, Dusan Tadic scored again with David Neres scoring the other. With momentum on their side, Ajax will enter this quarter-final tie as favourites.

On the other hand, Roma have been in mediocre form as they have just managed to win one game (1D 2L) in their last four. Paulo Fonseca's men have slipped to seventh in the Serie A standings despite a strong start to their league campaign. The Giallorossi played out a disappointing 2-2 draw against Sassuolo over the weekend as Giacomo Raspadori grabbed a late equaliser for the hosts. Considering the form of the two teams, our Ajax vs Roma prediction is Ajax 2-1 Roma.

Ajax vs Roma team news

Heading into this game, Ajax will be without Daley Blind and Noussair Mazraoui as both are currently carrying injuries. Meanwhile, Andre Onana is also sidelined due to a suspension. Roma has a number of crucial players missing as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marash Kumbulla, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Chris Smalling are all injured at the moment.

How to watch Ajax vs Roma live stream in India: Europa League live telecast

For fans wondering how to watch Ajax vs Roma live in India can tune in to Sony Sports network, who are the official broadcasters of the Europa League live telecast. The Ajax vs Roma live stream will be provided on the SonyLiv app. Fans can also keep a track of the latest updates and scores on the social media pages of the two teams.

Note: The Ajax vs Roma prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.