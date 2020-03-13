AKM Vs DYM Dream11 Russian Premier League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, All Match Info

Akhmat Grozny host Dynamo Moscow for their Matchday 22 clash in the Russian Premier League 2019-20 clash. Akhmat Grozny are on the last spot of the points table with 4 wins and 8 draws in the season so far. Akhmat Grozny have bagged a total of 20 points in the season so far. Akhmat Grozny have a goal difference of -12 (14 goals scored). They have won just once in their last five league games (Draws 2, Losses 2).

As for Dynamo Moscow, they are on the seventh spot of the Russian Premier League points table with 7 wins in 21 games (Draws 6, Losses 8). Dynamo Moscow have experienced a decent run of form this season and are up for an easy clash this weekend. They have won thrice in their last five Russian Premier League 2019-20 clashes. They have scored a total of 17 goals in the season and have conceded 23 goals. They have a goal difference of -6.

The match is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 10:00 PM IST at Akhmat-Arena. Read more for AKM vs DYM Dream11 Prediction, AKM vs DYM Dream11 top picks and AKM vs DYM Dream11 team.

AKM vs DYM Dream11 prediction

AKM vs DYM Dream11 top picks

Odise Roshi Ablae Mbengue Kirill Panchenko

AKM vs DYM Dream11 team

AKM vs DYM Dream11 team: Akhmat Grozny Full Squad

Evgeni Gorodov, Alexander Melikhov, Maksim Nenakhov, Miroslav Bogosavac, Andrey Semenov, Zoran Nizic, Nikita Karmaev, Rizvan Utsiev, Arsen Adamov, Wilker Ángel, Ismael Silva Lime, Ronald Gigolaev, Oleg Ivanov, Lechii Sadulaev, Anton Shvets, Vitaly Gudiev, Evgeny Kharin, Bernard Berisha, Denis Glushakov, Tagir Musalov, Magomed Mitrishev, Khalid Kadyrov, Ravanelli, Ablae Mbengue, Andrés Ponce, Odise Roshi, Felipe Vizeu, Vladimir Iljin, Abubakar Kadyrov.

AKM vs DYM Dream11 team: Dinamo Moscow Full Squad

Anton Shunin, Igor Leshchuk, Egor Sedov, David Sangare, Zaurbek Pliev, Vladimir Rykov, Sergey Parshivlyuk, Ivan Ordets, Dmitri Skopintsev, Roman Evgeniev, Toni Sunjic, Bogdan Zorin, Roman Denisov, Artur Yusupov, Sylvester Igboun, Sebastian Szymanski, Roman Neustädter, Joãozinho, Anton Sosnin, Konstantin Rausch, Charles Kaboré, Igor Shkolnik, Oscar Hiljemark, Gregory Morozov, Maximilian Philipp, Kirill Panchenko, Clinton Njie, Nikolay Komlichenko

