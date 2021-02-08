Al Ahly Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Club World Cup Live

European heavyweights Bayern Munich had an unforgettable last season, coupled with Champions League glory. The Bavarians now set their sight on the FIFA Club World Cup. And Egyptian Premier League outfit Al Ahly are their first challengers in the top FIFA competition with the semi-final clash slated for Monday, February 8, 2021.

How to watch Club World Cup live? Al Ahly vs Bayern live stream

There is no official Club World Cup channel and Al Ahly vs Bayern live stream for fans in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the official social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Club World Cup live:

Venue: Al Rayyan Stadium

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Al Ahly vs Bayern prediction and preview

Al Ahly defeated Al Duhail in the second round to make their way into the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup. Al Ahly maintained a majority of possession throughout the duration of the game with Hussein El Shahat ultimately begging the winner in the 30th minute.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich will directly play the semi-final of the FIFA club competition by virtue of being the European champions. The Bavarians defeated Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final of the Champions League to qualify for the Club World Cup.

Al Ahly vs Bayern team news

Al Ahly have reported no key injury ahead of the Bayern clash. But the Bavarians do have some key injury concerns. Hansi Flick will have to cope in the absence of Leon Goretzka, who is set to sit out at least for a couple of weeks more. Javier Martinez is back training with the team but is yet to get back to complete fitness. Besides, Alexander Nubel and Tanguy Nianzou are the possible absentees for the defending European champions.

Al Ahly vs Bayern probable XI

Al Ahly: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mohamed Hany, Badr Benoun, Ayman Ashraf, Ali Maâloul, Hamdi Fathi, Amr El Solia, Hussein El Shahat, Mohamed Magdy, Taher Mohamed, Walter Bwalya

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Nicolas Sule, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

Al Ahly vs Bayern prediction

Undoubtedly, Bayer Munich are the stronger side in the tie. The Bavarians are on a five-game winning streak and hence are the favourites to defeat Al Ahly 4-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Champions League Twitter