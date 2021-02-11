Al Ahly Vs Palmeiras Live Stream, Team News, Club World Cup 3rd Place Playoff Preview

Al Ahly and Palmeiras will look to end their Club World Cup campaign on a high when they square off in the third-place playoff on Thursday, February 11. The game between Al Ahly and Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Al Ahly vs Palmeiras team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the game.

Al Ahly vs Palmeiras game preview

Al Ahly recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Al-Duhail on February 4 to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. However, Pitso Mosimane's side suffered a 0-2 defeat against Champions League winners Bayern Munich on Monday, which ended their hopes of winning the tournament. However, with the 3rd place still up for grabs, the Egyptian side will be hoping to pile on the misery on Palmeiras.

On the back of their success in the Copa Libertadores last month, Palmeiras were regarded as favourites to meet Bayern in this year's Club World Cup final. However, a second-half penalty from Andre-Pierre Gignac earned Tigres a famous 1-0 win on Monday, ending Palmeiras' hopes of lifting the trophy on their first appearance in the competition. Abel Ferreira must now find a way to lift his group of players, who have just one win in six matches across all competitions.

Al Ahly vs Palmeiras team news, injuries and suspensions

For Al Ahly, Ali Maaloul is expected to miss out after sustaining an injury against Bayern three days ago. Yasser Ibrahim is likely to take his place in the starting line-up. Marwan Mohsen and Walter Bwalya will be pushing for opportunities in the attacking third.

On the other hand, Palmeiras may opt to shuffle the pack and hand starts for Felipe Melo and Patrick de Paula. Mayke is also in contention to come back into the side as a right-back to replace Marcos Rocha.

Al Ahly vs Palmeiras prediction

Both teams will be looking to end the tournament on a high. However, given that Palmeiras are on a torrid run of form at the moment, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Al Ahly.

Club World Cup live: Where to watch Al Ahly vs Palmeiras live?

There will be no live broadcast or telecast of the game between Al Ahly and Palmeiras in India. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the USA, the Al Ahly vs Palmeiras live stream will be available on FuboTV.

Image Credits - Al Ahly, Palmeiras Instagram