Al-Duhail Vs Al Ahly Live Stream, Team News, Club World Cup 2021 Game Preview

Al Duhail SC take on Al Ahly in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Education City Stadium in Qatar on February 4 and set to kick at 11:00 PM according to IST. Here are the match details like Al-Duhail vs Al Ahly live stream, playing 11, among other information on this match.

Al Duhail start the match following a massive record of scoring in their previous six matches. The Qatari outfit has scored five goals in their last three matches and will look to continue on the positive home record. However, they face a tough task ahead of themselves as their Egyptian rivals have also been in good touch and are strong candidates to qualify for the next round of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Ahly have found the back of the net in their three consecutive previous outings and start the Thursday night clash brimming with confidence. The visitors have remained unbeaten in their previous 12 outings and will give Al Duhail SC a run for their money.

Al-Duhail vs Al Ahly Team News and Predicted Playing 11

Al Duhail - Mohammed Al-Bakari, Mohammed Muntari, Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Edmilson Junior, Eduardo Pereira Rodrigues, Medhi Benatia, Sultan Al-Brek, Almoez Ali, Salmin Atiq, Ismail Muhammad

Al Ahly- Mohamed El-Shenawy- Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Magdy, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Ali Maâloul, Amr Elsoulia, Hamdi Fathi, Oluwafemi Ajayi Marwan Mohsen, Hussein El-Shahat

How to watch Club World Cup live?

There will be no official Al-Duhail vs Al Ahly live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Club World Cup live -

Venue: Education City Stadium, Qatar

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Club World Cup 2021 schedule

The Club World Cup has six teams participating in the tournament with the CWC set to kick off on February 4 with the finals scheduled for February 11. The winners of this Round 2 clash will go on to play SE Palmeiras in the Semi-Final 1 at the Education City Stadium on February 7 or play Bundesliga giants FC Bayern München in the 2nd Semi-final on February 8. The loser of the Al-Duhail vs Al Ahly match will go on to play the defeated team of the Tigres UANL vs Ulsan Hyundai FC clash for the fifth place. The winner of the UANL vs Hyundai clash will advance as the 4th team to the semi-finals

Al-Duhail vs Al Ahly prediction

Both teams are likely to cancel each other out as we predict a draw at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction - Al Duhail SC 0-0 Al Ahly