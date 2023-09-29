Al Hilal Vs Al-Shabab Live Streaming: Will Neymar Play Today's Saudi Pro League Match?

On Friday, September 29, there's an exciting Saudi Pro League encounter set to take place between Al Hilal and Al Shabab. These two teams currently occupy contrasting positions in the league standings. In their recent outings, both Al Hilal and Al Shabab found success in the King's Cup Round of 32. Al Hilal secured a 1-0 victory against Al Jabalain, while Al Shabab also emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Al Batin.

3 things you need to know

Al Hilal finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season

They are currently ranked second with 17 points in 7 games

Neymar Jr. is expected to play for the team in today's game

Al Hilal vs Al-Shabab: Will Neymar Jr. play in the match?

Neymar marked his debut for Al Hilal in a resounding 6-1 victory over Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League derby on September 15, making a late appearance as a substitute. He secured his first starting position for the club just three days later in a 1-1 draw against Navbahor in the AFC Champions League, completing the full 90 minutes.

This was followed by another 90-minute performance against Damac on September 18, although he has yet to find the back of the net for his new team. In the King Cup match against Al Jabalain, Jorge Jesus decided to rest Neymar. He is expected to return to the lineup for the upcoming match against Al Shabab.

Where will the Al Hilal vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal vs Al Shabab will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

When will the Al Hilal vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal vs Al Shabab will be played at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the Al Hilal vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal vs Al Shabab will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Al Hilal vs. Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal vs Al Shabab will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Al Hilal vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal vs Al Shabab will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 2:00 PM in the USA.

How to watch the live streaming of Al Hilal vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal vs Al Shabab will be available on DAZN as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 7:00 PM in the UK.

