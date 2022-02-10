Al Hilal Vs Chelsea: What Is Robot Referee? How It Could Minimise Human Errors On Field?

The semi-final match of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup saw Al-Hilal and Chelsea lock horns against each other in a thrilling encounter at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The European champions won the match 1-0 to qualify for the final against Copa Libertadores title holder Palmeiras. Apart from the action, another aspect of the game that caught everyone's attention was the use of a robot referee.

The robot referee was tasked with detecting offsides during the game with a goal to eventually use the semi-automated machine in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Qatar. Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA’s referee's committee, hailed the use of the robot referee and said that the technology will only make the decision-making process fast and accurate. Collina said that the robot referee has been introduced to reduce the time it takes to make an offside decision during a match. The robot referee is also meant to minimise the human errors made while making such decisions.

The technology was first used in an Arab Cup match in Qatar last year. According to InsideSport, the technology uses various cameras that note the exact position of players and provide the on-field referees with information to make quick and accurate decisions. The technology generates 18 data points per player to create a skeleton and track the parts of the body in 3D. The 3D images can also be displayed on the big screen while the decision is being made. As per the report, the technology is being prepared to be eventually used in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Al-Hilal vs Chelsea

As far as the match between Chelsea and Al-Hilal is concerned, the English club registered the first and the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute as Romelu Lukaku ended his five-match drought to provide the Blues with an early lead. Chelsea held on to their lead in the second half and courtesy of a couple of brilliant saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga, the European team finished on the winning side. Chelsea will now play against Brazilian champions Palmeiras.

Image: Twitter/Representative