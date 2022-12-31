Al Nassr FC's Followers Count Booms To Over 2.9M, Hours After Announcing Cristiano Ronaldo

Soon after football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club AI Nassr in a deal that would last until June 2025, the football club’s followers' count on Instagram boomed to over 2.9 million, more than twice of its count earlier.

“History in the making,” Al Nassr FC wrote in a Twitter post on its official account.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

AI Nassr also took to Instagram and posted a picture of Ronaldo holding the No.7 jersey with the caption, “This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.”

The Saudi club quoted Ronaldo as saying he is “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

Ronaldo’s dramatic fallout

The 37-year-old Portugal team captain left Manchester United soon after a dramatic fallout with the team’s management. Ronaldo's deal was announced on Friday, ending months of speculation and conjecture over whether he would play for a Saudi team.

With 819 goals scored in his career so far, Ronaldo holds the record for most goals scored in the history of professional football. He scored an incredible 450 goals for Real Madrid in Spain, 145 in 346 games for Manchester United, 118 for Portugal's national team, and 101 for Italian club Juventus.

In addition to his footballing accomplishments, Ronaldo has a sizable social media following, which is undoubtedly of great significance to Saudi Arabian football. In 2021, Ronaldo, who presently has 525 million Instagram followers, became the first athlete to surpass a combined 500 million followers on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

AI Nassr- One of the most successful Clubs in Saudi Arabia

AI Nassr is one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia. In the domestic level, the club has won nine Premier League titles, six King’s Cups, three Crown Prince’s Cups, three Federation Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.

At international level, the team has won two GCC Champions Leagues and earned a historic Asian double in 1998 by claiming both the Asian Cup Winners’ Cup and Asian Super Cup.