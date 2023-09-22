Al-Nassr Vs Al Ahli Saudi Live Streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today's SPL Match?

Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Ahli in another encounter in the Saudi Pro League. The match is regarded as one of the biggest rivalries in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo will face Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane will face his former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firminhi, which makes the derby even more interesting.

3 things you need to know

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli will be played today

Al-Nassr are unbeatable in their last 4 matches

Al-Ahli have lost 1 match in their last 4 games

Here is everything you need to know about today’s encounter of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli will be played at the KSU Football Field

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be played at 11:30 PM IST on Friday, September 22, 2023.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, the live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be available on DAZN as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will start at 07:00 PM BST on Friday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST on Friday.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli?

After participating in back-to-back games since last month, reports state that Cristiano Ronaldo has been lethargic. According to sources, the top player will start the game, but he may be rested and replaced if Al-Nassr gains a sizable advantage.