Al-Nassr Vs Al Ahli Saudi Live Streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today's SPL Match?

Quick links:
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al-Nassr, (Image: AP)
Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Ahli in another encounter in the Saudi Pro League. The match is regarded as one of the biggest rivalries in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo will face Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane will face his former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firminhi, which makes the derby even more interesting.
Here is everything you need to know about today’s encounter of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.
Also Read: Martin Odegaard signs new Arsenal contract, to stay in London as highest-paid player
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli will be played at the KSU Football Field
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be played at 11:30 PM IST on Friday, September 22, 2023.
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.
The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.
In the UK, the live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be available on DAZN as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will start at 07:00 PM BST on Friday.
Also Read: Liverpool, West Ham United register wins in Europa League, Brighton & Hove Albion lose in European debut
In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST on Friday.
After participating in back-to-back games since last month, reports state that Cristiano Ronaldo has been lethargic. According to sources, the top player will start the game, but he may be rested and replaced if Al-Nassr gains a sizable advantage.