Al Nassr Vs Al Hilal Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al Nassr To Arab Club Cup Title

Quick links:
Image: AlNassrFC_EN/Twitter
A Cristiano Ronaldo brace helped Al Nassr to beat Al Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Cup Champions.
A collision with Mohammed Jahfali has seen Ronaldo leaving the pitch in sheer pain
Cristiano Ronaldo heads home as Al Nassr have taken the lead.
Extra time has commenced as regulation time cannot find out a winner.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 5th goal of the tournament as Al Nassr equalise in the Arab Club Champions Cup final
Michael finds the target as Al Hilal take the lead against Al Nassr.
Second half resumes. Can Cristiano Ronaldo fire his team to his maiden title in Saudi Arabia?
Both the teams have failed to break the deadlock at the break
Kalidou Koulibaly has been cautioned by the referee with a yellow card for a crunching tackle on Ronaldo.
Fofana floats a beautiful ball for Marcelo Brozovic but the Croatian cannot connect it properly
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a freekick but hits the wall straight.
Al-Nassr have a freekick but nothing comes up as Al-Hilal keeper parries it away. Anderson Talisca hits it on the rebound but it hardly bothers the keeper.
Dawsari had an early chance but fail to keep it on target. Al Nassr survive.
Ak Nassr vs Al Hilal has kicked off
Will Cristiano Ronaldo lead Al-Nassr to ultimate glory?
🗒 || Starting lineup,@AlNassrFC vs #alhilal #AlNassrAlhilal pic.twitter.com/YUPjFAOVmK— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 12, 2023
Al-Nassr came second in the Saudi Pro League last season and they will be eager to start this season with a trophy.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form of late and he will be at the forefront of their attack
Al Nassr will face Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup