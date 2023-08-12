Last Updated:

Al Nassr Vs Al Hilal Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al Nassr To Arab Club Cup Title

Al-Nassr will face Al-Hilal in the all-important final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday at the King Fahd Stadium. Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shorta in the semifinal and all the eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nasr vs Al Hilal live

23:26 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Al Nassr are the Arab Club Cup Champions

A Cristiano Ronaldo brace helped Al Nassr to beat Al Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Cup Champions.

23:17 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the patch in scathing pain

A collision with Mohammed Jahfali has seen Ronaldo leaving the pitch in sheer pain

22:55 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Cristiano Ronaldo scores again. Will this be the winner?

Cristiano Ronaldo heads home as Al Nassr have taken the lead.

22:41 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: regulation time ends; score remains 1-1

Extra time has commenced as regulation time cannot find out a winner.

22:23 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Cristiano Ronaldo levels the score

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 5th goal of the tournament as Al Nassr equalise in the Arab Club Champions Cup final

22:23 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Al Hilal take the lead

Michael finds the target as Al Hilal take the lead against Al Nassr.

21:45 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: second halg starts

Second half resumes. Can Cristiano Ronaldo fire his team to his maiden title in Saudi Arabia?

21:25 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Halftime; Al Nassr 0-0 Al Hilal

Both the teams have failed to break the deadlock at the break

21:25 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Koulibaly gets a caution

Kalidou Koulibaly has been cautioned by the referee with a yellow card for a crunching tackle on Ronaldo.

21:08 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Brozovic misses the target

Fofana floats a beautiful ball for Marcelo Brozovic but the Croatian cannot connect it properly

20:57 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Ronaldo hits the wall

Cristiano Ronaldo takes a freekick but hits the wall straight.

20:50 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: AL Nassr fail to make the most of it

Al-Nassr have a freekick but nothing comes up as Al-Hilal keeper parries it away. Anderson Talisca hits it on the rebound but it hardly bothers the keeper.

20:50 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Al Hilal dominate the early proceedings

Dawsari had an early chance but fail to keep it on target. Al Nassr survive.

20:35 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Match kicks off

Ak Nassr vs Al Hilal has kicked off

20:22 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: match is about to start

Will Cristiano Ronaldo lead Al-Nassr to ultimate glory?

19:45 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Cristiano Ronaldo starts
18:43 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Will Al-Nassr start the season on a winning note?

Al-Nassr came second in the Saudi Pro League last season and they will be eager to start this season with a trophy.

18:43 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form of late and he will be at the forefront of their attack

18:43 IST, August 12th 2023
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live score: Al-Nassr to face Al-Hilal in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Al Nassr will face Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup

