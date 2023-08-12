Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Arab Champions Cup?

Al-Nassr will face Al-Hilal in the all-important final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday at the King Fahd Stadium. Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shorta by a solitary goal courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and the Portuguese will have the chance to lift his first showpiece in Saudi Arabia.

3 things you need to know

Al-Nassr could lay their hand on their first trophy of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo has looked in good shape

The addition of Sadio Mane boosted their chances

Is Ronaldo playing in the Arab Club Champions Cup match?

Cristiano Ronaldo netted the all-important winner from the spot against Al-Shorta and he will be an enormous influence in the Arab Club Champions Cup against Al-Hilal. The Portuguese has scored a couple of brilliant goals in this tournament and will seek to lift his maiden trophy in Saudi Arabia.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal take place?

The Arab Club Champions Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be played at the King Fahd Stadium.

At what time will Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal take place?

The Arab Club Champions Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, the Arab Club Champions Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will not have a live telecast in India.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the Arab Club Champions Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, the live streaming of the Arab Club Cup Champions Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be available on Sky Sports YouTube stream. The match will start at 4:00 PM BST on Saturday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the live streaming of the Arab Club Cup Champions Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be available on ESPN. The live streaming will be available on ESPN+. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.