Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun live streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo during a practice session (Image: AlNassrFC_EN/Twitter)
Al Nassr will take on Al Taawoun in a Saudi Pro League clash at KSU Football Field on Friday. Following their opening-day loss at the hands of Al-Ettifaq, Cristiano Ronaldo's side will face an uphill task against their opponent. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.
Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the target as Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese international will lead the side once again as he is expected to be a key figure in this season.
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will take place at the KSU Football Field in Riyadh.
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will kickoff at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.
The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will be available on Sony L:IV app and the website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will be available on DAZN as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will start at 7:00 PM BST on Monday.
In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST on Friday.