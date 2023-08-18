Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun live streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi Pro League?

Al Nassr will take on Al Taawoun in a Saudi Pro League clash at KSU Football Field on Friday. Following their opening-day loss at the hands of Al-Ettifaq, Cristiano Ronaldo's side will face an uphill task against their opponent. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.

3 things you need to know

Al Nassr defeated Al-Hilal to lift the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy recently.

Ronaldo scored a brace in the Arab Club Champions Cup final

The likes of Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic also arrived at the club this summer

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun TV Channel and live streaming

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the next match?

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the target as Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese international will lead the side once again as he is expected to be a key figure in this season.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will take place at the KSU Football Field in Riyadh.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will kickoff at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will be available on Sony L:IV app and the website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will be available on DAZN as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will start at 7:00 PM BST on Monday.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST on Friday.