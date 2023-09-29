Al Nassr Vs Al Ta'ee Live Streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing In The SPL Match?

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ta'ee in a Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Friday. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side is currently on a eight match winning run in all competitions and will seek to continue their momentum. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Friday.

3 things you need to know

Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season

They are currently fifth with 15 points

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the team in the next game

Al Nassr vs Al Ta'ee: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained a pivotal force for Al-Nassr as he helps them drive through the football matches. Just like the past matches, there are high hopes that he will be in action against Al Ta'ee.

Al Nassr vs Al-Ta'ee TV channel and live streaming

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Ta'ee Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ta'ee will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al Ta'ee Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ta'ee will be played at 8:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Ta'ee Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ta'ee will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al Ta'ee Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ta'ee will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 8;30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al Ta'ee Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ta'ee will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 11 AM EST in the USA.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al Ta'ee Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ta'ee will be available on DAZN as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kickoff at 4 PM BST in the UK.