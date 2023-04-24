Al Nassr Vs Al Wehda Live Stream: How To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action In India, UK,US

Al Nassr will take on Al Wehda in a crucial King Cup semifinal match at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh on Monday. With the Saudi Pro League title slipping out of their grip winning the King Cup would give them a chance to secure an automatic place in the AFC Champions League for the 2023-24 season. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in all four goals when Al Nassr faced Al Wehda back in February in the Saudi Pro League and his team would hope that the 38-year-old would replicate his form on Monday. Ronaldo has had his ups and downs and should his steam manage to get the better of Al Wehda they will meet Al Hilal who defeated Al Ittihad to book a place in the final.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda match being held?

The King Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda will be played at KSU Stadium in Riyadh on Monday.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda match begin?

The King Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Wehda, a King Cup semifinal match in India?

The King Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network across India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How can we watch Al Nassr vs Al-Wehda live streaming in India?

The King Cup match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website and also on the Shahid app in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda, a King Cup semifinal match in the US and UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) can also enjoy the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda King Cup semifinal match on the subscription-based Shahid app. The match will start at 7:00 PM PM BST and at 2:00 PM EST.