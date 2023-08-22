Quick links:
Cristiano Ronaldo Arab Club Champions Cup (Image: AP)
Al-Nassr will take on Shabab Al-Ahli in an AFC Champions League playoff encounter on Tuesday. Following their underwhelming start to the Saudi Pro League campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo's side will be willing to bounce back in this game. The match will start at 10:50 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo was at his best in the recently concluded Arab Club Champions Cup as a brace in the final helped his side to tame Al-Hilal. He didn't manage to have a glittering campaign last season and would seek to restore his status this season.
The AFC Champions League playoff match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will take place at KSU Football Field.
The AFC Champions League playoff match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will start at 10:50 PM IST on Tuesday.
