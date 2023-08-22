Al-Nassr will take on Shabab Al-Ahli in an AFC Champions League playoff encounter on Tuesday. Following their underwhelming start to the Saudi Pro League campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo's side will be willing to bounce back in this game. The match will start at 10:50 PM IST

3 things you need to know

Al-Nassr recently lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup title

Al-Nassr lost their first two Saudi Pro League match

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start in this game

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Shabab Al-Ahli in AFC Champions League Playoff match?

Cristiano Ronaldo was at his best in the recently concluded Arab Club Champions Cup as a brace in the final helped his side to tame Al-Hilal. He didn't manage to have a glittering campaign last season and would seek to restore his status this season.

AL Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli TV channel and live streaming details

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League Playoff match take place?

The AFC Champions League playoff match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will take place at KSU Football Field.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League Playoff match take place?

The AFC Champions League playoff match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will start at 10:50 PM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League Playoff match in India?

The AFC Champions League playoff match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will be on Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10:50 PM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League Playoff match in India?

The live streaming of the AFC Champions League playoff match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will be available on Disney+Hostar. The match will start at 10:50 PM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League Playoff match in UK?

The AFC Champions League playoff match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will have a live telecast on OneFootball. The match will start at 7:20 PM BST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli AFC Champions League Playoff match in USA?

The AFC Champions League playoff match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:20 PM EST on Tuesday.