Al Rayyan Vs FC Goa Prediction, Live Stream, Team News, AFC Champions League Live

ISL side FC Goa will take on Al Rayyan in potentially their penultimate clash of the AFC Champions League. The Matchday 5 clash will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa and will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, April 26. Here's a look at where to watch Al Rayyan vs FC Goa live stream in India, team news, and our Al Rayyan vs FC Goa prediction.

Al Rayyan vs FC Goa prediction and preview

FC Goa are winless in their AFC Champions League campaign so far and are set to bow out of the competition unless they bag wins in their next two games. Goa have played with gusto in the competition but have simply failed to match with the quality of their opponents, sneaking two draws to go with their two defeats. ]Their last game saw FC Goa slump to a disappointing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Persepolis. The Gaurs clinched a draw against Al Rayyan last time out and will hope for yet another positive result on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan have struggled in the competition and their draw against FC Goa was the only point Laurent Blanc's side have won this season. Al Rayyan will have to clinch two big wins if they have to have an outside of finishing in the top two but will have their backs against the wall when they travel to Goa. The Fatorda has been a fortress for FC Goa over the years and the Gaurs will hope to end their debut campaign with a win. FC Goa are slight favourites for the game, but we predict that the two sides will settle for yet another draw.

Al Rayyan vs FC Goa team news

Both teams have no major injury concerns heading into the game on Monday and are expected to field their strongest starting line-ups.

Al Rayyan vs FC Goa team news: Predicted XIs

Al Rayyan: Fahad Younis (GK), Mohamed Al Aaeldin, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Franck Kom, Dame Traoré, Yacine Brahimi, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ibrahim Abdelhalim, Mohammed Jumaa, Yohan Boli, Ahmed El Sayed

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Romario, Jorge Ortiz, Ishan Pandita

Al Rayyan vs FC Goa telecast India: How to watch Al Rayyan vs FC Goa live in India?

In Inda, the game will be broadcast live at 10:30 PM IST. The 'How to watch Al Rayyan vs FC Goa live?' query answer is the Star Sports 3 TV channel in India. The Al Rayyan vs FC Goa live stream will be available on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

(Image Courtesy: FC Goa, Al Rayyan Twitter)