Al Sadd Confirms Xavi’s Move To Barcelona, Calls Him 'important Part Of Club's History'

Ever since Ronald Koeman was released from his role as the manager for Barcelona, there has been much speculation about who will take over. Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez was rumoured to be the favourite for the position; however, that has just been confirmed by his current club Al Sadd SC. There was a delegation from the Catalonian club that travelled to Qatar to try and negotiate with Al Sadd and that seems to have worked. In a recent statement from the Qatari club, they said that their administration has agreed on Xavi's move to Barcelona after they pay the release clause that is mentioned in his contract.

The statement on their official Twitter account read: "The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success."

Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success. pic.twitter.com/3FvCOdYl5X — 🏆 #76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 5, 2021

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano mentioned in his tweet that the release clause stipulated in Xavi's contract is said to be worth around €5 million. The statement also mentioned that Xavi had informed the club about his intention to leave and join Barcelona because of the 'critical' time they are currently going through. They said that they understand his choice and will not stand in the way of his move to Barcelona. "Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way," read the statement.

Xavi expresses his desire to join Barcelona

Xavi has expressed his desire to join his former club and said that he is 'positive' that current negotiations between the two clubs will go well. He also said that he is excited to head back to his former club and said he hopes the deal goes through.

"I've been talking to Barca for days, it's done," Xavi said in a press conference after Al Sadd drew Al-Duhail 3-3 in a Qatar Stars League match as quoted by Goal.com. "But now it depends on the conversations between clubs, they need to reach an agreement. Barca is coming to talk, we are all eager and excited. We'll see if it ends up being done. I really want to go home. I hope it happens. I have a contract and now the clubs have to negotiate. They already know my position."

Image: @AlsaddSC/Twitter