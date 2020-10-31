ALA Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Barcelona have just seven points in their first five league games and will look to pick up maximum points when they travel to the Estadio de Mendizorroza to face Deportivo Alaves this week. The fixture will be played on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our ALA vs BAR Dream11 prediction, ALA vs BAR Dream11 team and the probable ALA vs BAR playing 11.

ALA vs BAR live: ALA vs BAR Dream11 prediction and preview

Ronald Koeman's side suffered a 3-1 El Clasico defeat last weekend and Barcelona will be looking to get their season back on track and come up against an Alaves side that have not managed a clean sheet against Barcelona for 12 games running; the last of which came in 2005 when they drew 0-0. Deportivo Alaves are capable of making it a difficult encounter but our ALA vs BAR prediction is that Barcelona will secure all three points.

ALA vs BAR live: Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 15 times previously with Barcelona winning 13 of those. Deportivo Alaves won one and the other was played out as a draw. The most recent meeting between the two sides ended with Barcelona scoring five past Deportivo Alaves.

The #AlavésBarça Squad



2 Dest

3 Piqué

5 Sergio

6 Aleñá

7 Griezmann

8 Pjanić

9 Braithwaite

10 Messi

11 O Dembélé

13 Neto

15 Lenglet

16 Pedri

17 Trincão

18 Jordi Alba

20 S Roberto

21 F de Jong

22 Ansu Fati

24 Junior

26 Iñaki Peña

29 Konrad

36 Arnau Tenas



🦾🔵🔴 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 31, 2020

ALA vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Probable ALA vs BAR playing 11

Deportivo Alaves probable 11 - Pacheco; Lejeune, Navarro, Laguardia; Méndez, Jota, Battaglia, Pina, Duarte; Joselu, Pérez

- Pacheco; Lejeune, Navarro, Laguardia; Méndez, Jota, Battaglia, Pina, Duarte; Joselu, Pérez Barcelona probable 11 - Neto; Dest, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, Busquets; Griezmann, Pedri, Fati; Messi

ALA vs BAR live: Top picks for ALA vs BAR Dream11 team

ALA vs BAR live: Deportivo Alaves top picks

Joselu

Rodrigo Battaglia

ALA vs BAR live: Barcelona top picks

Ansu Fati

Lionel Messi

ALA vs BAR Dream11 prediction: ALA vs BAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Neto

Defenders - Navarro, Laguardia, Dest, Piqué

Midfielders - Busquets, Pjanic, Battaglia

Forwards - Fati (C), Messi (VC), Joselu

Note: The above ALA vs BAR Dream11 prediction, ALA vs BAR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALA vs BAR Dream11 team and ALA vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

