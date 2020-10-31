ALA Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Quick links:
Barcelona have just seven points in their first five league games and will look to pick up maximum points when they travel to the Estadio de Mendizorroza to face Deportivo Alaves this week. The fixture will be played on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our ALA vs BAR Dream11 prediction, ALA vs BAR Dream11 team and the probable ALA vs BAR playing 11.
Ronald Koeman's side suffered a 3-1 El Clasico defeat last weekend and Barcelona will be looking to get their season back on track and come up against an Alaves side that have not managed a clean sheet against Barcelona for 12 games running; the last of which came in 2005 when they drew 0-0. Deportivo Alaves are capable of making it a difficult encounter but our ALA vs BAR prediction is that Barcelona will secure all three points.
The two sides have faced each other 15 times previously with Barcelona winning 13 of those. Deportivo Alaves won one and the other was played out as a draw. The most recent meeting between the two sides ended with Barcelona scoring five past Deportivo Alaves.
The #AlavésBarça Squad— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 31, 2020
ALA vs BAR live: Deportivo Alaves top picks
ALA vs BAR live: Barcelona top picks
Goalkeeper - Neto
Defenders - Navarro, Laguardia, Dest, Piqué
Midfielders - Busquets, Pjanic, Battaglia
Forwards - Fati (C), Messi (VC), Joselu
