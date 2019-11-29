ALA Vs RM Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Real Madrid registered a 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain during their midweek UEFA Champions League tie. In doing so, the Los Blancos qualified for the Round of 16 of this year's UCL competition with one match to spare. Real Madrid, who are level on points with Barcelona and second in the LaLiga table, will play Deportivo Alaves away from home on November 28, 2019. On the other hand, Alaves are 13th in the LaLiga table. Madrid will most likely be without the services of Eden Hazard on Saturday as the Belgian winger suffered an ankle injury in the recent draw with PSG. Under-fire Gareth Bale is expected to get the nod and return to the starting line-up against Alaves. Here is the ALA vs RM Dream11 match prediction and predicted line-up for both teams.

Will Karim Benzema add to his goal tally in the 2019-20 LaLiga season on Saturday?

ALA vs RM line-ups

Alaves predicted line-up: Fernando Pacheco (GK), Ruben Duarte, Rafa Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Martin Aguirregabiria, Luis Rioja, Tomas Pina, Manu Garcia, Aleix Vidal, Joselu, Lucas Perez.

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale.

ALA vs RM Dream11 top picks and prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Sergio Ramos (C), Dani Carvajal, Aleix Vidal, Victor Laguardia.

Midfielders: Federico Valverde, Manu Garcia, Luka Modric

Forwards: Joselu, Karim Benzema, Lucas Perez (VC).

Real Madrid are favourites to win this match by a 3-1 margin.

Can Deportivo Alaves cause a major upset on home turf?

🎙 Hoy nuestro capi, @ManuGarcia19, atenderá a los MMCC 📰📺 pic.twitter.com/J16mshuXmg — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) November 28, 2019

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

