ALA Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live Game Info

Alaves will host Real Sociedad on Matchday 29 in LaLiga this week. The match will be played at the Mendizorroza. Alaves are currently on the 15th spot of the LaLiga table with 32 points to their name. Alaves have managed to win 8 out of the 28 games played in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 11), and lost 0-2 against Espanyol in their last LaLiga clash.

As for Real Sociedad, they are currently placed on the 5th position in the league standings. Real Sociedad have managed to bank a total of 47 points in the league so far with 14 wins to their name (Draws 5, Losses 9). Real Sociedad drew 1-1 in their last LaLiga clash against Osasuna.

ALA vs RS will commence on Thursday, June 18 at 11.00 PM. Fans can play the ALA vs RS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the ALA vs RS Dream11 prediction, ALA vs RS Dream11 top picks and ALA vs RS Dream11 team.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Son £249 Worth Boots On 10th Birthday, Calls Him 'source Of Pride'

ALA vs RS Dream11 team

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Campaign Compels UK Government To Spend £120m On Free School Meals

ALA vs RS Dream11 Top Picks

Fernando Pacheco (Captain) Rodrigo Ely (Vice-captain) Víctor Laguardia Álex Remiro Robin Le Normand Aritz Elustondo

Also Read | Eden Hazard ‘worked Like An Animal’ For Body Transformation After Strong Return In LaLiga

Squads for the ALA vs RS Dream11 team

ALA vs RS Dream11 team: Alavés (ALA)

Fernando Pacheco, Roberto Jimenez Gago, Rodrigo Ely, Adrian Marin, Alberto Rodriguez, Ximo Navarro, Martin Aguirregabiria, Ruben Duarte, Victor Laguardia, Rafael Navarro, Lisandro Magallan, Aleix Vidal , Ljubomir Fejsa , Tomas Pina , Manu Garcia , Oliver Burke , Victor Camarasa , Pere Pons , Ismael Gutierrez Montilla , Luis Rioja , Borja Sainz , Jeando Fuchs , Joselu, Lucas Perez, Edgar Mendez Ortega

ALA vs RS Dream11 team: Real Sociedad (RS)

Andoni Zubiaurre, Alex Remiro, Miguel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luca Sangalli-Fuentes, Portu, Igor Zubeldia, David Zurutuza, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Also Read | Chelsea Face Major Competition In Kai Havertz Transfer Race With Bayern Munich's £75m Bid

ALA vs RS Dream11 prediction

Our ALA vs RS Dream11 prediction is that Real Sociedad will win this game.

Note: The ALA vs RS Dream11 prediction, ALA vs RS Dream11 top picks and ALA vs RS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALA vs RS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: Real Sociedad Instagram