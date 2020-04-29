Alan Pardew Quits As ADO Den Haag's Manager After Just Four Months, Decision Dubbed Mutual

ADO Den Haag, on Tuesday April 28, announced that the club has mutually parted ways with manager Alan Pardew. The Englishman was on a short term contract that was signed in January and both parties agreed to not renew it for the next season. Pardew's backroom staff will be leaving the club as well.

Pardew leaves Den Haag

🗞 News | ADO Den Haag en Alan Pardew gaan in goed overleg uit elkaar. Ook assistent-coaches Chris Powell en Paul Butler vertrekken.



— ADO Den Haag 🔰 (@ADODenHaag) April 28, 2020

In a statement, the club's General Manager Mohammed Hamdi said, "Alan stuck his neck out four months ago by taking the job at ADO The Hague in a very difficult season for the club. We have a lot of respect for that, which also applies to his track record in football." Hamdi went on to thank Pardew and his staff, Chris Powell and Paul Butler for their services.

The English manager, in his statement, said, "I want to thank everyone at ADO Den Haag for the past few months. In particular, the players, who gave everything on the field. I also want to thank, also on behalf of Chris, Mohammed Hamdi, and major shareholder United Vansen for their support. I have positive feelings for this club and I have enjoyed the passion of the fans. I look back on a beautiful adventure in the Netherlands. It is a pity that the collaboration ends, but I wish ADO The Hague every success in the future.”

Pardew was introduced to the public in January and helped the club avoid relegation. However, his time in the Netherlands was cut short after league football was suspended due to coronavirus and later, it was announced that the current season was immediately abandoned.

(Image credits: twitter.com/ADODenHaag)