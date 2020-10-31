Alaves Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Pablo Machín's Alaves will host Ronald Koeman's Barcelona on Saturday, October 31 for their LaLiga clash at the Mendizorrazo Stadium. The game between Alaves and Barcelona is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Sunday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Alaves vs Barcelona team news, Alaves vs Barcelona live stream details and our Alaves vs Barcelona prediction ahead of the game.

Alaves vs Barcelona prediction and match preview

With two wins, one draw and four defeats, Alaves currently sit in 15th place on the LaLiga table. The two victories for Alaves this season have come in their last two games and Pablo Machin's side will be hoping to continue that good run of form against Barcelona on Saturday. However, Alaves have suffered defeat in each of their last seven games against Barcelona.

💪 Todo listo para recibir al Barça 🔜#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/s802ODk5QO — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) October 30, 2020

On the other hand, Barcelona are currently in 12th place on the LaLiga table with seven points from their five games. The Blaugrana suffered a 3-1 El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid last weekend and will be looking to get back to winning ways at the weekend. Ronald Koeman's side also managed to edge past Juventus 2-0 in their Champions League game at Turin during the week. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Alaves vs Barcelona prediction is a 4-1 win for Barcelona.

Alaves vs Barcelona team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts will still be without the services of Pere Pons and Rodrigo Ely. Alaves are expected to keep the same starting line-up that beat Valladolid 2-0 at the weekend.

For Barcelona, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are still unavailable for selection. Ronald Araujo is also ruled out following an injury he picked up in the game against Juventus. Koeman might also opt against starting Antonie Griezmann to allow Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele to play alongside Lionel Messi in his attack.

LaLiga live: How to watch Alaves vs Barcelona live in India?

There will be no live telecast of Alaves vs Barcelona in India. However, fans can still watch Alaves vs Barcelona live stream on LaLiga's Facebook page (Sunday, 1:30 am IST). The live scores and updates for the game can be viewed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Barcelona, Alaves Instagram