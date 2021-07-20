Albert Sambi Lokonga Signs For Arsenal On 'long Term Contract', Leaves Anderlecht

Premier League outfit Arsenal FC have confirmed the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Dutch club Anderlecht, on a "long-term contract." The midfielder will join up with his new teammates in Florida for their pre-season camp in the coming days, after he completes the current isolation regulations for international arrivals into the UK. Albert will wear the No. 23 shirt and have the name Sambi on the back.

Our newest family member ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0TYRuF8ziJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 19, 2021

"I can play as a six and box to box," says Lokonga

On his arrival, in an interview with Arsenal Media, he said "It's a big move because I have been playing for Anderlecht for 10 years so it's going to be my first big move to another country.”

“It's a big step, but I feel confident because we have to be. In the football world, you have to feel confident about yourself, but I'm looking to play in this league and I can't wait to start.”

Lokonga was asked what kind of midfielder can the Arsenal fans expect to see when he takes the field, a box-to-box (a number six) or a more attacking role to which he responded by saying "I can play both, I can play as a six and I can play like a box to box, but people say that I’m better in the six position."

The Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said "Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development. He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht. I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons. We’re confident Albert’s ready for the next stage in his development and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence."

A regular starter for Anderlecht at such a young age

The 21-year-old midfielder came through the Belgian club's youth system after joining in 2014 as a 15-year-old and signing his first professional contract in November 2017. He made his first-team debut for Anderlecht in December 2017 and has been a regular in their side over the past two seasons, making a total of 78 appearances. A Belgium Under-21 international, Albert was called up at senior level in March 2021 when he was an unused substitute against Greece.

(Image Credits: @Arsenal - Twitter)