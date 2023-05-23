Alberto Noguera Extends His Stay At Mumbai City FC For One More Year

Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced that Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera has signed a new one-year contract, extending his stay with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 33-year-old played a vital role in Mumbai City's successful campaign last season, which saw the Islanders secure the 2022-23 Indian Super League Winners' Shield as early as eighteen games into the season.

Not only did the Spaniard play his part in Mumbai City FC's relentless offence with four crucial goals against Hyderabad FC, Chennayin FC, FC Goa and Odisha FC, but also helped reinforce the Islanders' impermeable defence with 55 tackles, 11 interceptions and 15 blocks.

The attacking midfielder capped off a fine debut season with the Islanders with a stunning goal in a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in the club playoffs, helping Mumbai City FC secure a spot in the Group Stage of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

Born in Madrid, Noguera rose through the ranks at Getafe CF before beginning his professional career with Rayo Vallecano. The midfielder has featured at the senior level for Atletico Madrid in La Liga and has plied his trade at several clubs across the Segunda and Tercera divisions in Spain.

Noguera has represented Blackpool FC in England and Baku FC in Azerbaijan as well. Before arriving at Mumbai City FC, Noguera represented FC Goa for two seasons between 2020-2022.