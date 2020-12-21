ALBT Vs NSSR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Match Preview

Al-Batin and Al-Nassr square off for a Saudi Professional League clash at the Al-Batin Club Stadium Alkhalij, Hafar Al Batin, Saudi Arabia. The fixture will be played on Monday, December 21 at 5:45 pm IST. Here's a look at our ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 prediction, ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 team and the probable ALBT vs NSSR playing 11.

ALBT vs NSSR live: ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 prediction and preview

Al-Nassr sits in the danger zone having picked up four points from eight games. The team has won one and drawn one while losing six. Their opponents Al Batin sit seventh in the table and have lost just one of their last five matches. Based on recent form, our ALBT vs NSSR match prediction is that Al-Batin are likely to pick up all three points as they look to move close to the AFC Qualifiers spot.

ALBT vs NSSR live: Al-Batin vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head

The two sides have met eight times before since 2015. Four games have been won by Al-Nassr while Al-Batin have won three. One game ended in a draw. The last time the two sides met the game ended 2-1 in Al Nassr's favour.

ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 prediction: Probable ALBT vs NSSR playing 11

Al-Batin probable 11 - Martín Campaña, Renato Chaves, Khaleem Hyland, Mohamed Rayhi, Fabio Abreu, Youssef El Jebli, Saad Al Khayri, Xandro Schenk, Hassan Mohammed Raghfawi, Hassan Sharahili, Omar Aloudah

Al-Nassr probable 11 - Brad Jones, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Maicon, Jin-su Kim, Gonzalo Martinez, Ayman Yahya, Nordin Amrabat, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Abdulelah Alamri, Petros, Firas Albirakan

ALBT vs NSSR live: Top picks for ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 team

ALBT vs NSSR live: Al-Batin top picks

Fabio Abreu

Hassan Sharahili

ALBT vs NSSR live: Al-Nassr top picks

Ayman Yahya

Firas Albirakan

ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 prediction: ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Martín Campaña

Defenders - Renato Chaves, Xandro Schenk, Hassan Raghfawi

Midfielders - Nordin Amrabat, Mohamed Rayhi, Youssef El Jebli, Petros

Forwards - Fabio Abreu (C), Hassan Sharahili, Firas Albirakan (VC)

Note: The above ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 prediction, ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 team and ALBT vs NSSR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Al - Nassr Instagram