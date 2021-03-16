ALD Vs WAH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UAE Gulf League Match Preview

Al-Dhafra and Al-Wahda FC are set to square off against each other in the upcoming match of the UAE Gulf League on Tuesday. The Arabian domestic league fixture is set to be played at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium on March 16 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:15 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ALD vs WAH Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

ALD vs WAH live: ALD vs WAH Dream11 match preview

Al-Dhafra are currently ranked 11th on the UAE Gulf League table as the hosts have managed to record five wins while playing out the same number of draws and suffering from 10 losses this season. WIth 20 points from 20 games, the hosts have had few poor outings in recent times as they head into this game after suffering from two straight losses against Khorfakkan and Al Ittihad Kalba. Vuk RašoviÄ‡'s men will be aiming to bounce back on the winning ways but face tough completion in the Al-Wahda and will have to bring their A-game if they want to walk away with any points at the end of this match.

Al-Wahda on the other hand are slotted eighth in the league standings having recorded seven wins, eight draws, and five losses in 20 games this season. With 29 points to their name, the visitors head into the match following a poor run of form which sees them remain winless in their last three matches. with their last outing ending in a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Al -Ain, the visitors will be itching to turn their fortunes around and will see the match against Al-Dhafra as the perfect opportunity to get back on the right track.

ALD vs WAH Playing 11

Al-Dhafra- Khalid Alsenaani, Masoud Soliman, Musallem Fayez, Khalid Butti Al Zaabi, Issam El Adoua, Suhail Salem Almansoori, Ahmed Mahmoud, Mikhail Rosheuvel, Makhete Diop, Suhail Ibrahim Alharbi, Pedro Conde

Al-Wahda- Mohamed Alshamsi, Mohamed Almenhali, Abdulla Alkarbi, Ahmed Rashed, Lucas Pimenta, Khalil Ibrahim, Paul Jose Mpoku, Tim Matavz, Tahnoon Al Zaabi, Lee Myeong Ju, Ismaeil Matar

ALD vs WAH Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Mohamed Alshamsi

Defenders – Musallem Fayez, Abdulla Alkarbi, Issam El Adoua, Lucas Pimenta,

Midfielders - Paul Jose Mpoku, Mikhail Rosheuvel, Lee Myeong Ju, Ahmed Mahmoud,

Strikers - Ismaeil Matar Pedro Conde

ALD vs WAH Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Pedro Conde or Lee Myeong Ju

Vice-Captain- Ismaeil Matar or Ahmed Mahmoud

ALD vs WAH Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Al-Wahda to edge out a win and to walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Al-Dhafra 0-1 Al-Wahda

Note: The above ALD vs WAH Dream11 prediction, ALD vs WAH Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALD vs WAH Dream11 Team and ALD vs WAH Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.