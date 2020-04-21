Sir Alex Ferguson Wanted Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Barcelona In 2009: Ex-Real Madrid Head

Imagine a scenario where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi played in one team. Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was keen on the two global superstars donning the same jersey in 2009. In fact, Sir Alex Ferguson nearly paired up Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when the celebrated manager advised the Portuguese star to join Barcelona following his departure from Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Man United and Sir Alex Ferguson in 2009

Following the 2008/09 season, Cristiano Ronaldo made a then world-record transfer to LaLiga side Real Madrid. The transfer took place soon after Lionel Messi outshone his Portuguese counterpart in the 2009 Champions League final. Lionel Messi aided Barcelona to a European triumph and Real Madrid invited Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu to join a long-standing classic rivalry between the two Spanish heavyweights. Being the competitive challenger that he is, Cristiano Ronaldo obliged and went on to have a stellar career at the Spanish capital, leaving as the all-time top scorer for Real Madrid.

Sir Alex Ferguson advised Cristiano Ronaldo to join Barcelona

Ronaldo was clear in his mind that he wanted a move to Real Madrid. However. his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson was keen on the star forward joining Barcelona instead. According to Guillem Balague from AS, Ferguson felt that Real Madrid were a mob with no morality and deemed Barcelona as a 'much greater club'. Furthermore, there was an opportunity for Ronaldo to unite with Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. Ferguson finally let Ronaldo leave for Madrid in 2009, crushing a dream of the Ballon 'dOr rivals lining up alongside each other.

Ex Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon: "Alex Ferguson didn't want Ronaldo to leave and he didn't want him to join Real Madrid, so he offered Ronaldo to Barcelona in 2009. But Ronaldo wanted to join Madrid and it was a unique opportunity for us." — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) April 18, 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson: One of the greatest managers ever

When Sir Alex Ferguson first took over the reins at Manchester United in 1986, he vowed to 'knock Liverpool off their perch". At the time, Liverpool was the dominant force in English football. But when Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, he ensured that Manchester United overtook their fierce rivals in terms of domestic league titles. During the course of 26 years as a head coach, Sir Alex Ferguson won a record 38 trophies and no other manager has won more in the history of football.

